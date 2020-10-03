Short Interest in Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Increases By 21.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
