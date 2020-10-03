Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Declines By 11.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.6 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.77. Safran has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $166.25.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

