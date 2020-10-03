Short Interest in OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Increases By 26.0%

OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,668,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 1,323,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS SILEF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. OTCMKTS:SILEF has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get OTCMKTS:SILEF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:SILEF

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:SILEF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:SILEF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.