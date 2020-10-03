Short Interest in Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Drops By 17.0%

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

OTCMKTS MJDLF remained flat at $$5.32 on Friday. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MJDLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group Int’l from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.