Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Grows By 19.6%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,739,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 4,798,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

