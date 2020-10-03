Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Rises By 25.0%

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $33.55 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $324.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

