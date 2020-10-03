Short Interest in Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Declines By 18.2%

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TTMZF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Datable Technology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

