Short Interest in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Declines By 10.9%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.58 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 72,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.