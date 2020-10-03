Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Declines By 18.0%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 545,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 67.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.