Short Interest in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Increases By 14.0%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chinanet Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

