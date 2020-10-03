Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Decreases By 18.8%

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.43). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.