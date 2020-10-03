Short Interest in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases By 21.6%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.10 and a 200 day moving average of $334.88. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

