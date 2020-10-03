Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $1,300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $998.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,014.93.

Shopify stock opened at $1,028.99 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $982.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,613,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

