Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $1,300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $998.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,014.93.
Shopify stock opened at $1,028.99 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $982.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,613,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
