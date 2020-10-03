Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJR. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.94.

SJR stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 84.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,097,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

