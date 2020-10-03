Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.4 days.

SECCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 7th.

SECCF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

