SCS Group’s (SCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

SCS stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.05. SCS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.29 ($3.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.97. The company has a market cap of $79.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

