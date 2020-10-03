Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

