Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBSNF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

SBSNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. It operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. The company offers online classifieds services; and publishes single-copy print and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers. It is also involved in printing and distribution, as well as online personal finance, price comparison, online coupon, and online directory activities.

