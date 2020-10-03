Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

