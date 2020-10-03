Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) vs. SouthCrest Financial Group (NASDAQ:SCSG) Head-To-Head Survey

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.69 $116.43 million $3.28 7.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

