SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFRGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

