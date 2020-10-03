Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. 378,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

