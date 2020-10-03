Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

RUTH opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

