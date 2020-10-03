Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90.

About Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

