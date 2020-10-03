Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 245 ($3.20).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTEC. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.32. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Heather Mason bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

