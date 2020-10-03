Roxgold’s (ROGFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Roxgold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

