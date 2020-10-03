Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.