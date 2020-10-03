RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

