Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,510,170 shares of company stock worth $251,421,926. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Revolve Group by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 127,406 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.