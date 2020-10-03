Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $345,602.52 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $345,602.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RVMD opened at $35.55 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $28,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after buying an additional 229,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $19,051,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

