Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $345,602.52 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $345,602.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RVMD opened at $35.55 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.