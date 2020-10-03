Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $1,464,683.20 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 42,578 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $1,464,683.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RVMD stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.