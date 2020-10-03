Reviewing Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kroger has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kroger and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 2 15 9 0 2.27 Grocery Outlet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kroger currently has a consensus target price of $35.26, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Kroger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 2.03% 26.31% 5.18% Grocery Outlet 2.24% 15.05% 5.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kroger and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $122.29 billion 0.22 $1.66 billion $2.20 15.49 Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.42 $15.42 million $0.79 50.27

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kroger beats Grocery Outlet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,537 fuel centers. As of March 7, 2019, the company operated 2,764 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

