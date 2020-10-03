Reviewing Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) & Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:GEENQ)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -30.70% N/A -13.96% Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogo and Global Eagle Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $835.73 million 1.02 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -8.07 Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.02

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment. Gogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gogo and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of 37.56%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

Gogo beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

