Reviewing Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) & Enviro Technologie (NASDAQ:EVTND)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amtech Systems and Enviro Technologie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $85.04 million 0.88 -$5.16 million $0.28 19.11 Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.22 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Enviro Technologie has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amtech Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and Enviro Technologie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems -18.28% 1.58% 1.19% Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Risk and Volatility

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amtech Systems and Enviro Technologie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Enviro Technologie on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Enviro Technologie

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

