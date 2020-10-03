Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $888,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $444,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

