Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

RCII stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

