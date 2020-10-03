Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) versus Golden Gate Partners (NASDAQ:GNGT) Head to Head Survey

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Redfin $779.80 million 6.73 -$80.81 million ($0.88) -59.95

Golden Gate Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redfin has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Gate Partners and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Redfin 4 6 8 0 2.22

Redfin has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential downside of 24.66%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A Redfin -7.73% -20.93% -10.84%

Summary

Redfin beats Golden Gate Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

