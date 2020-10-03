Raymond James Upgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Strong-Buy

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PCH stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 135.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

