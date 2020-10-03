Raymond James Upgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Strong-Buy

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.
PCH stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 135.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 37.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
