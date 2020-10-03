Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.46.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.48. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022 over the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.