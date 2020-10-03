Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

