Raymond James Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $152.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.46.

Shares of ALGT opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

