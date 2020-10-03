Raymond James Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $38.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.47.

DAL stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

