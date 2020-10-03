Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $235.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44. Quidel has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

