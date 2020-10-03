QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.64.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,609. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

