Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted by Analyst

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

HELE stock opened at $199.83 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $40,968.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Helen of Troy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

