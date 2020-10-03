Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Reduced by Analyst

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $412.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

