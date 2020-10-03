Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $24.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.83.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

