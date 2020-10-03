Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,059,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

