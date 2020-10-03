Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuance Communications, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nuance Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 593,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

