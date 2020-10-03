Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B.Riley Securit issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

